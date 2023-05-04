More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates. 4 May 2023 4:29 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination All the news you need to know. 4 May 2023 3:13 PM
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coa... 4 May 2023 8:31 AM
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan. 4 May 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding... 4 May 2023 6:59 PM
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform' Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility. 4 May 2023 10:56 AM
View all Business
From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind' Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory. 4 May 2023 5:39 PM
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen? Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy. 4 May 2023 3:05 PM
Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time With the cost of living continuously increasing, so are school fees. 4 May 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser? 4 May 2023 1:48 PM
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’ Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April. 4 May 2023 1:05 PM
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death. 4 May 2023 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
View all Opinion
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust

4 May 2023 2:54 PM
by Amy Fraser

The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences.

Mandy Wiener interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:07).

  • More than 100 people have been arrested in European countries, as part of an operation to crack down on the Italian mafia
  • The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences
  • According to reports, arrests took place in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain

On Wednesday, more than 100 people were arrested in several European countries, as part of an operation to crack down on the Italian mafia.

According to reports, arrests took place in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia are accused of money laundering, smuggling 25 tonnes of cocaine and criminal tax evasion amongst several other offences.

According to reports, the investigation began after Belgian authorities uncovered a connection between a pizzeria in the town of Genk and the mafia in 2019.

More than 100 arrests in European anti-mafia bust
More than 100 arrests in European anti-mafia bust

RELATED: Mafia assassin found working as a pizza chef after 17 years on the run

They basically feel that they have busted the famous ‘Ndrangheta organised crime group.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Twenty-five tonnes in two years! That is just enormous, and of course, extremely costly.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




4 May 2023 2:54 PM
by Amy Fraser

