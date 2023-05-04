SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
Lester Kiewit speaks with Collen Msibi, Transport department spokesperson
-
The machine has been out since roughly mid-April
-
Msibi says they are hoping to have the machine back to production in the next few weeks
Msibi says that they picked up a problem with the machine during routine maintenance and it has been out since around 19 April.
We are hoping within the next two to three weeks we should be back on production.Collen Msibi, Spokesperson - Transport Department
He says that this is an old machine, having been in operation since 1998, and they are speaking to the original equipment manufacturer who is based in France to replace the broken part.
With regards to why we only have one machine in the country, he says that our current card system is not the most secure and having more machines would pose a risk.
However, he says that they are working towards moving to a more secure system.
DRIVING LICENCE CARD MACHINE UNDERGOES ITS ROUTINE MAINTAINANCE @eNCA pic.twitter.com/xgWBNMjM1c' Department of Transport (@Dotransport) May 3, 2023
He says the cards in the new system will be safer, have all your information and cannot be counterfeited.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
Source : https://mybroadband.co.za/news/motoring/476091-south-africa-is-getting-a-new-drivers-licence-card-in-2023-what-to-expect.html
