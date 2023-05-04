Plan for your child’s school year costs one step at a time
Africa Melane chats to School-Days CEO, Paul Esterhuizen, about solutions to assist parents who can’t afford to pay school fees.
Seven out of 10 schools say that the biggest challenge they face this year is the collection of school fees.
At the end of last year, as much as 40% of school fee accounts were in arrears… as many as 25% of parents have not even been able to address or many any payments.Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days
With school fees increasing year-on-year, which the real cost of inflation on school fees as addition of uniforms, stationary and sports equipment, also come into play.
The real cost of education has gone up by 10% [and] we are struggling…That is why we built this platform [School-Days] to address how parents and guardians fund the school days of their children’s lives.Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days
School-Days is a free to join program that uses some of the reward and technology thinking… to get parents to plan and pay for their children’s school days.Paul Esterhuizen, CEO - School-Days
The paying of school fees not only helps schools plan better, but it also helps keep the teachers teaching, allowing the school to develop on the curriculum.
Learn more about the School-Days program on their website here.
Listen to the full discussion above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
More from Lifestyle
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'
Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory.Read More
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?
Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.Read More
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?Read More
[WATCH] Man rescues baby after wind pushes pram into traffic
This man saved the baby's life and the mom from a lifetime of regret.Read More
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’
Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.Read More
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.Read More
Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
[LISTEN] Are you using the right wood for your fireplace?
Wayne Weber, owner of Houtekop, chats about choosing the right wood to light up your fireplace for winter during loadshedding.Read More