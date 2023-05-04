BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Bruce Whitfield interviews both Khaya Sithole and BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso on The Money Show.
- Business Leadership SA helped fund a private investigation into corruption at Eskom, which André de Ruyter bases some of his allegations on
- Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of BLSA's decision to fund the probe
Ahead of André de Ruyter's appearance before Parliament on 26 April in connection with his allegations around corruption at Eskom, News24 published an article discrediting the investigation the former Eskom boss bases his allegations on.
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) helped fund the private investigation it said, after receiving a request from de Ruyter.
This was to assist with what was called a risk assessment into criminal acts and sabotage at the power utility, meant to complement the efforts of law enforcement agencies to root out corruption at Eskom.
RELATED: LISTEN Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
Support for the probe broke the same rules of governance flouted by Eskom, writes political analyst Khaya Sithole in an article published by Business Day.
In the light of BLSA's previous work with the regard to the energy crisis, many would have been surprised to discover it had funded a clandestine investigation at Eskom that was unknown to almost everyone except the CEOs of Eskom and BLSA, he says.
Bruce Whitfield interviews both Sithole and BLSA CEO Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso on The Money Show.
RELATED: De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
The turn of events raises important issues Sithole says, including why BLSA would have fronted millions when it "had no insight" into the people employed to carry out this risk assessment.
There is also the question of why the body felt it was not in a position to refuse de Ruyter's request on this basis, he says.
...why BLSA was not in a position to say to André de Ruyter or anyone else that approached them: 'We understand your intentions and as good as they might be, there are particular problems associated with us funding a particular investigation that should be the competency of the state'.Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst
Understanding the pressures at the power utility at the time, Whitfield wonders whether the Eskom leadership and also BLSA should be cut some slack.
Considering the circumstances de Ruyter found himself in and his lack of trust in the apparatus of state doing its job, was the need for secrecy not justified?
While this point may be valid Sithole responds, a key problem does emerge.
It may well have been legitimate to want to keep this secret... but the consequences of an undertaking of this nature is that inevitably there will be people at the end of the process who say they don't even know if it followed guidelines of how law enforcement evidence ought to be gathered.Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst
Unfortunately now we do have a situation where the investigation itself is being discredited on the basis of the people who conducted it...Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst
Mavuso maintains that the decision to support the private investigation was one taken by BLSA leadership.
"It was not an approach to Busi, it was an approach to BLSA."
In the view of the association, it is also not a case of R50 million poorly spent, she says.
When you look at the President's State of the Nation Address in February... he mentioned the results that were actually obtained through this work... 'Intelligence-driven operations at Eskom have so far resulted in 43 arrests'...Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Are the 43 arrests directly attributable to the private investigation commissioned between de Ruyter and BLSA? Whitfield asks.
Mavuso believes they are, looking at the "achievements contained in the report".
I think to simply dismiss the entire report on the basis that one cog in the investigative process has a racist and reactionary history is neither logical or fair.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Of course we were not aware of the presence or involvement of Tony Oosthuizen - the outreach to George Fivaz Forensic and Risk was the outreach that was presented to us by Eskom... We had no reason to actually worry about his credence.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the interviews
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Source : @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.
More from Business
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
More from Local
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals
Serving 5 million meals to those in need is no easy task, but it was a goal that the Chefs with Compassion achieved, and beyond.Read More
Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
‘South Africa has crossed the line into a failed state’ - Magda Wierzycka
With the number of issues affecting the country, there is a growing narrative that South Africa is not a failing state, but a failed one.Read More
Zwane fails to appear before Parly to apologise for undeclared Gupta benefits
The former mineral and energy minister was supposed to appear before the National Assembly on Tuesday to apologise for issuing a media statement that contradicted Cabinet.Read More
Joburg remains without a mayor as coalition partners can't decide on candidates
The City of Joburg council met to elect a new mayor on Tuesday, but it seems the metro will be without a mayor until Friday.Read More
Joburg mayor: PA bone of contention between DA and ActionSA, says Phalatse
The City of Joburg may have a new mayor on Friday after proceedings were postponed on Tuesday night due to parties not being able to decide on a candidate.Read More