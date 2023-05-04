BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption





Bruce Whitfield interviews both Khaya Sithole and BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso on The Money Show.

- Business Leadership SA helped fund a private investigation into corruption at Eskom, which André de Ruyter bases some of his allegations on

- Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of BLSA's decision to fund the probe

BLSA CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.

Ahead of André de Ruyter's appearance before Parliament on 26 April in connection with his allegations around corruption at Eskom, News24 published an article discrediting the investigation the former Eskom boss bases his allegations on.

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) helped fund the private investigation it said, after receiving a request from de Ruyter.

This was to assist with what was called a risk assessment into criminal acts and sabotage at the power utility, meant to complement the efforts of law enforcement agencies to root out corruption at Eskom.

Support for the probe broke the same rules of governance flouted by Eskom, writes political analyst Khaya Sithole in an article published by Business Day.

In the light of BLSA's previous work with the regard to the energy crisis, many would have been surprised to discover it had funded a clandestine investigation at Eskom that was unknown to almost everyone except the CEOs of Eskom and BLSA, he says.

Bruce Whitfield interviews both Sithole and BLSA CEO Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso on The Money Show.

The turn of events raises important issues Sithole says, including why BLSA would have fronted millions when it "had no insight" into the people employed to carry out this risk assessment.

There is also the question of why the body felt it was not in a position to refuse de Ruyter's request on this basis, he says.

...why BLSA was not in a position to say to André de Ruyter or anyone else that approached them: 'We understand your intentions and as good as they might be, there are particular problems associated with us funding a particular investigation that should be the competency of the state'. Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst

Understanding the pressures at the power utility at the time, Whitfield wonders whether the Eskom leadership and also BLSA should be cut some slack.

Considering the circumstances de Ruyter found himself in and his lack of trust in the apparatus of state doing its job, was the need for secrecy not justified?

While this point may be valid Sithole responds, a key problem does emerge.

It may well have been legitimate to want to keep this secret... but the consequences of an undertaking of this nature is that inevitably there will be people at the end of the process who say they don't even know if it followed guidelines of how law enforcement evidence ought to be gathered. Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst

Unfortunately now we do have a situation where the investigation itself is being discredited on the basis of the people who conducted it... Khaya Sithole, Political Analyst

Mavuso maintains that the decision to support the private investigation was one taken by BLSA leadership.

"It was not an approach to Busi, it was an approach to BLSA."

In the view of the association, it is also not a case of R50 million poorly spent, she says.

When you look at the President's State of the Nation Address in February... he mentioned the results that were actually obtained through this work... 'Intelligence-driven operations at Eskom have so far resulted in 43 arrests'... Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Are the 43 arrests directly attributable to the private investigation commissioned between de Ruyter and BLSA? Whitfield asks.

Mavuso believes they are, looking at the "achievements contained in the report".

I think to simply dismiss the entire report on the basis that one cog in the investigative process has a racist and reactionary history is neither logical or fair. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

Of course we were not aware of the presence or involvement of Tony Oosthuizen - the outreach to George Fivaz Forensic and Risk was the outreach that was presented to us by Eskom... We had no reason to actually worry about his credence. Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

