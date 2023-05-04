From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'
SAMA award-winning artist Berita joined 702 Unplugged with Relebogile Mabotja to discuss her music career and latest amapiano single, 'Peace of Mind.'
Berita, real name Gugulethu Khumalo, has gained popularity in the South African music scene for her acoustic afro-soul tunes. However, the 31-year-old artist from Bulawayo has recently ventured into the country's most popular music genre, 'Amapiano.'
It's the first song I have released since 2020... so I am back!Berita, South African singer-songwriter
For me, the last couple of years have been about growing spiritually and growing internally because that's the work that makes you as a creative showcase your work better.Berita, South African singer-songwriter
My new single is about me taking the time to reflect on the situation that I am going through.Berita, South African singer-songwriter
Although the 'Thandolwethu' sensation typically keeps her personal life separate from her music, she recently addressed some of her fans' burning questions on 702's TikTok, including the biggest highlight of her career.
@talkradio702 SAMA award-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter Berta joined Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged to share her new amapiano infused single titled peace of mind! #702Afternoons #Celebrity #Question #Music ♬ original sound - Radio702
Watch Berita perform hits 'Ndicel'ikiss,' 'Thandolwethu,' and her new amapiano single 'Peace of Mind' on 702 Unplugged.
