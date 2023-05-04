SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
John Perlman interviews Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank.
- Recently, the South African Reserve Bank announced the upgrade of banknotes and coins
- The reason for the update is largely attributed to upgraded security features
- As of today, 4 May, the new coins and notes will be rolled out
Today, 4 May, the new South African notes and coins will be in circulation.
Naidoo from the South African Reserve Bank says that the main reason for the upgrade is largely due to updated security features.
He adds that around seven or eight bank notes per one million in circulation are counterfeited.
Coins are also expected to see an update, however, this reason is mainly for a refresh of the artwork.
Naidoo says that the front of our coins have not been updated since 1989.
While 100% of our coins and 90% of our notes are produced locally, the South African Reserve Bank has a 'business contingency agreement' with a company in German as somewhat of a back-up plan, should something happen to the Reserve Bank in South Africa, he adds.
RELATED: New-look currency features Big Five family scenes, enhanced colour and security
Naidoo reassures that older notes and coins will still be functional.
Any bank note published by the Reserve Bank since 1961 can be used as legal tender...We don't ever demonetise our money.Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank
It's been 30 years since we've changed the coins.Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals
Serving 5 million meals to those in need is no easy task, but it was a goal that the Chefs with Compassion achieved, and beyond.Read More
Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
Krugersdorp gang rape: Police apologise for release of victims' personal info
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the information was initially shared amongst police to find those responsible for the crimes and was meant with no ill intent.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
More from Business
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.Read More
Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'
Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.Read More
Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'
Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.Read More
3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)
Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More