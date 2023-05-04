SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY





John Perlman interviews Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank.

Naidoo from the South African Reserve Bank says that the main reason for the upgrade is largely due to updated security features.

He adds that around seven or eight bank notes per one million in circulation are counterfeited.

Coins are also expected to see an update, however, this reason is mainly for a refresh of the artwork.

Naidoo says that the front of our coins have not been updated since 1989.

While 100% of our coins and 90% of our notes are produced locally, the South African Reserve Bank has a 'business contingency agreement' with a company in German as somewhat of a back-up plan, should something happen to the Reserve Bank in South Africa, he adds.

Naidoo reassures that older notes and coins will still be functional.

Any bank note published by the Reserve Bank since 1961 can be used as legal tender...We don't ever demonetise our money. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank

It's been 30 years since we've changed the coins. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor – South African Reserve Bank

