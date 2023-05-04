'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United captain, Linda Mntambo says even though he won’t be on the field for the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch this weekend, he will be supporting his teammates as they attempt to make the final.
Mntmabo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, the midfielder said that it would be a history-making moment for the team to make the final.
We are so close. We shouldn’t be complacent because we have come so far and we need to get over the last hurdle and make the final. This would be history for the club, the fans, and our families.Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United
The whole group is excited and we can't wait to play against Stellenbosch. When we play football, we play for the badge but we also represent our families. I want to bring the trophy back to my community as well because they have helped me get to this point. I represent a lot of kids and want them to look at me and be inspired.Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United
Mntambo added that the chance to play continental football next season is extra motivation. He says it's "a different ball game altogether" and an opportunity to win the cup.
We want to be able to represent South Africa on the continent and prove that we can mix it up with anyone. We know Stellies will be tough, especially when they play at home, they are a different side. They beat Sundowns to get to this point so it shows how good the team can be on their day.Linda Mntambo, Captain - Sekhukhune United
The game takes place on Sunday at 6pm.
Watch below for the full interview with Linda Mntambo:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United
More from Sport
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune
The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.Read More
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'
Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.Read More
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels
As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.Read More
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi
Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020.Read More
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane
Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.Read More
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters.Read More
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid
The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club.Read More
[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator
Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator.Read More
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.Read More