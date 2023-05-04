'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune





Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune says he is far from retiring and wants play until he is over the age of 40.

The now 35-year-old, who has been at Chiefs since 2004, is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Khune said that his focus is still on playing and on finishing this season strong, starting with the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

I’ve been getting a lot of those questions. I look up to goalkeepers like Buffon and those types of guys have kept me going. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

You have to invest in yourself as a footballer and I have a gym at home and follow a strict diet to reach the goals I want to reach. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

For people to keep on saying that I must retire, I don’t understand. I might not be getting game time as much as I want but we had that discussion with the coach at the start of the season and my role is to guide the others. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

I can’t complain to the coach because I am not getting game time, I respect the coach and he respects me. My experience is needed in the team. I want to play until I am 40 plus but whether that will be at Chiefs is up to the club and what I bring to the table. I am not ready to retire. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

In terms of the Soweto Derby this coming Saturday, Khune says they are up for the fight.

We haven’t won a trophy in 7 or 8 years and that’s not the Chiefs' standard. We are known as a team that wins trophies and we need to start delivering on that. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

We are all excited and looking forward to the other Soweto Derby. I know the derby against Swallows has history but this game is the biggest and everyone will be watching on TV and the stadium will be filled. Itumeleng Khune, Captain - Kaizer Chiefs

Kick off for Saturday's match is at 3pm.

Watch below for the full interview with Itumeleng Khune:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune