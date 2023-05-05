Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

5 May 2023 7:49 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.

A US court has found that Ed Sheeran’s Grammy-winning song Thinking Out Loud did not copy Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

The pop singer was back in court in April over the copyright claim, initially logged in 2018.

The lawsuit claims that Sheeran took the rhythm, chord progression and other elements from Gaye’s soulful hit for Thinking Out Loud without permission.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran back in court: Did he copy 'Let's Get It On' for 'Thinking Out Loud'?

The jury reportedly reached its decision after roughly three hours of deliberations.

Sheeran was confident going into this case but threatened to stop making music if he lost.

"I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case. And it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all," said Sheeran outside the courthouse.

"But at the same time, I'm unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all."


This article first appeared on 947 : Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye




