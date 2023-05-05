Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger
Lester Kiewit chats to Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, about their latest game inspired by loadshedding.
Listen below.
• The game is called 'Power Play' - a PC game which is free to download, developed by Vetkoek Studios
• Power Play is a game inspired by the frustration caused by loadshedding
• It was developed as part of a gaming competition where it won an award
• Navigate through the darkness amid the wreckage of the city, collecting batteries for your torch to light up your way
• The aim is to reach the tallest building where wealthy Eskom executives reside and to show them the middle finger
As game designers, we sort of see our work as a form of art and art in a way is a form of self-expression. So, I think part of our process was trying to put our frustrations into our work. We took inspiration from our environment. And in our game, the final objective is basically to flip off the management of Eskom and so we wanted to do something we couldn't really do in real life. That's sort of the process we took in terms of coming up with the game.Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer - Vetkoek Studios
Catch a glimpse of the game below.
Follow @vetkoek_studios on Instagram or TikTok for more realistic Mzansi-inspired games.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cUYcWTBIMI
More from Entertainment
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments
Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.Read More
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.Read More
From afro-soul to amapiano: Berita talks music and new single 'Peace of Mind'
Although Berita is often associated with love and afro-soul, the gifted singer-songwriter has ventured into uncharted territory.Read More
Trevor Noah next gig is... behind the screen?
Since leaving The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is on to his next big thing... and it doesn't involve his stand-up comedy.Read More
[WATCH] No internet? No worries! You can play this game offline on your browser
How old were you when you realised you could play a game on Google or any browser?Read More
Jamie Foxx breaks his silence after hospitalisation: ‘feeling blessed’
Jamie Foxx was rushed to hospital for a medical complication in April.Read More
MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo died of 'natural causes' but might've battled cancer
Reports revealed that the chef's was found dead at a Melbourne hotel on 1 May, here's more on Zonfrillo's cause of death.Read More
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' hits Netflix today!
Bridgerton’s spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte' premiers on Netflix today (4 May).Read More