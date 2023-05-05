Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger





Lester Kiewit chats to Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, about their latest game inspired by loadshedding.

• The game is called 'Power Play' - a PC game which is free to download, developed by Vetkoek Studios

• Power Play is a game inspired by the frustration caused by loadshedding

• It was developed as part of a gaming competition where it won an award

• Navigate through the darkness amid the wreckage of the city, collecting batteries for your torch to light up your way

• The aim is to reach the tallest building where wealthy Eskom executives reside and to show them the middle finger

As game designers, we sort of see our work as a form of art and art in a way is a form of self-expression. So, I think part of our process was trying to put our frustrations into our work. We took inspiration from our environment. And in our game, the final objective is basically to flip off the management of Eskom and so we wanted to do something we couldn't really do in real life. That's sort of the process we took in terms of coming up with the game. Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer - Vetkoek Studios

