[LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement





Tracey Lange speaks to veteran actor, Cedwyn Joel about his career and why he departed from the hit local series, Suidooster.

Listen to the chat below.

On his departure from Suidooster, Joel says...

• After 37 years in the acting industry, he's retiring at 70 years old - that's why Oom AB died

Of course, as a veteran actor in the industry for over 37 years, starring in classics like 'Generations', 'Supernova', 'Onder Draai Die Duiwel Rond' and more Joel says, he's looking forward to retirement...

I want to spend some time with my grandkids now you now and my wife... she's made many sacrifices over the years and I've neglected my family because that's the nature of the industry... After 37 years, it's by time. I'm looking forward to having fun, going hiking, being in the outdoors. I want to spend time doing things I never got the chance to do. Cedwyn Joel, Retired Actor - Suidooster

If you didn't know, Suidooster gained popularity because it's the very first Afrikaans television series shot in Cape Town with a Muslim family and their culture at the helm.

So, when Oom AB died in this moment, it shook Mzansi...

On being part of this historic moment, Joel says his generation of actors did lots of pioneering and it's nice to see the younger generation rise up without having to deal with things he had to.

Joel also considers his craft as an instrument that's allowed him to tell stories that matter.

I feel very fortunate and privileged. Cape Town is full of first-class talent with pressure that can get to you but I'm privileged that I'm one of those that can tell the story and I'm happy to see people relate to it. Suidooster was just the cherry on the cake for me. Cedwyn Joel, Retired Actor - Suidooster

Joel also shares some advice:

1) If you have to retire, do it - enjoy life, have fun and spend time with your family before it's too late

2) If you want to be an actor, it takes discipline

3) If you want to be famous, becoming an actor 'is not the right reason'

For the last time, Joel says a final 'shukran' to his fans and colleagues in the industry...

Everything I've done in this country, is coming from the heart. I did it because it was my passion. It never crossed my mind that I would be a professional actor in this country. I'm grateful for working with so many people and I thank all the people I've worked with and the skills they've taught me. 'Shukran' for acknowledging my modest contribution, for listening and following my journey. Cedwyn Joel, Retired Actor - Suidooster

Here's to our favourite on-screen oom and all the roles he's played - thank you for the entertainment over the years, may retirement be bliss.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'It's bye time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement