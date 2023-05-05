[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags [LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable. 5 May 2023 11:30 AM
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation. 5 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Local
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’ Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up members... 5 May 2023 9:04 AM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Politics
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special. 5 May 2023 12:15 PM
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns. 5 May 2023 11:18 AM
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance. 5 May 2023 11:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it? Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend. 5 May 2023 8:55 AM
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments. 5 May 2023 10:28 AM
Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game. 5 May 2023 8:29 AM
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon. 5 May 2023 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences. 4 May 2023 2:54 PM
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack. 4 May 2023 12:45 PM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all World
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?

5 May 2023 8:55 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to Masebe Qina, a journalist at Soccer Laduma, ahead of the Soweto Derby.

While the Soweto Derby is known to be a nail-biter, Orlando Pirates looks in top shape to take it.

The team has been in form and has not lost in eight games across all competitions.

Kaizer Chiefs has just been so inconsistent, and you can see that their coach [Arthur Zwane] is a bit frustrated because of how his players have not been responding to tactics.

Masebe Qina, Journalist – Soccer Laduma

While Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is set to return following a brief suspension, Qina is certain Orlando Pirates’ attackers will have him covered.

The Soweto Derby takes place on Saturday, 6 May at 3 pm at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Listen to the full interview for more detail.


This article first appeared on 947 : [MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?




5 May 2023 8:55 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Soweto derby

More from Sport

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United

4 May 2023 7:58 PM

Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zamuruev/123rf

Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'

4 May 2023 10:10 AM

Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels

3 May 2023 8:35 PM

As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during a visit to the Sedibeng District Municipality on a District Development Model Outreach Programme on 12 April 2023. Picture: Gauteng Gov Media

Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi

3 May 2023 8:27 PM

Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane

2 May 2023 7:54 PM

Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'

2 May 2023 7:50 PM

Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester United. © warasit/123rf.com

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid

2 May 2023 11:29 AM

The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator

2 May 2023 9:59 AM

Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op

1 May 2023 11:24 AM

Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye

Entertainment

'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker

Politics Local

Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’

Politics

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next week after accused's lawyer falling ill

5 May 2023 4:36 PM

EFF welcomes 'politically established' Manyi into its fold

5 May 2023 4:33 PM

Wynberg squatting trend: Prasa expected to pull a rabbit out of the hat

5 May 2023 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA