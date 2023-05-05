[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Masebe Qina, a journalist at Soccer Laduma, ahead of the Soweto Derby.
While the Soweto Derby is known to be a nail-biter, Orlando Pirates looks in top shape to take it.
The team has been in form and has not lost in eight games across all competitions.
Kaizer Chiefs has just been so inconsistent, and you can see that their coach [Arthur Zwane] is a bit frustrated because of how his players have not been responding to tactics.Masebe Qina, Journalist – Soccer Laduma
While Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is set to return following a brief suspension, Qina is certain Orlando Pirates’ attackers will have him covered.
The Soweto Derby takes place on Saturday, 6 May at 3 pm at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Listen to the full interview for more detail.
This article first appeared on 947 : [MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?
