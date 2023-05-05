Streaming issues? Report here
Politics

DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'

5 May 2023 10:58 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Assembly
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Democratic Alliace
Minister of Electricity

The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties locked horns with the African National Congress (ANC) over whether Parliament had enough measures in place to exercise oversight on the new electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The portfolio is housed in The Presidency - which is the only State department that does not have a correlating parliamentary oversight committee.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) tabled a draft resolution at a mini-plenary session on Thursday calling for an ad hoc committee to be established.

But it did not find favour with the governing party.

READ: Ramaphosa satisfied with Ramakgopa as DA pushes for oversight committee

According to ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude, opposition parties were misleading in their claims that the work of Ramokgopa was going completely unchecked by Parliament.

She said an ad hoc committee was not necessary.

"Parliament has learnt over the years and in certain cases, we have nothing to show for the vast amount of money that has been spent because amongst ourselves we could not come to a decision," said Dlakude.

But the DA cited a fraudulent electricity meter tender during Ramokgopa's stint as Tshwane mayor - as a reason for more measures to keep him in check.

The party's Kevin Mileham said Ramokgopa was no different.

"Nothing makes minister Ramokgopa different from any other minister. He is still a member of the Cabinet and he's individually accountable to Parliament, whether he has a budget, a ministry, or a department," he said.

Despite support from the major opposition parties, the ANC said it won't be backing the resolution when it is put to the vote later in May.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'




