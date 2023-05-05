



Happy 35th birthday to the Queen herself, Adele!

We all instantly fell in love with Adele from the moment she broke out onto the scene in 2008.

While she is known as one of the most powerful vocalists and songwriters, she is also quite hilarious.

Here are six of Adele’s unintentionally hilarious moments:

Blindfold taste test

When Adele took on British Vogue’s blind taste test, she definitely did not disappoint.

She also revealed that she always carried Heinz ketchup packets in her handbag.

Her unexpected Instagram live

Adele’s unexpected Instagram live stream definitely goes down as one of her most iconic moments.

Not only was the singer purely honest with her viewers, but she also had us laughing from the beginning.

Ordering Jamba Juice

Adele was an absolute sport on The Ellen Show, where Ellen was telling her what to do and say in a Jamba Juice store.

A legendary Carpool Karaoke

Adele’s episode of Carpool Karaoke goes down as one of the most iconic of the series.

Not only was it the funniest episode but her rendition of Kanye West’s Monster was absolutely legendary.

Adele’s reaction to Harry Styles’ Grammy win

The Grammy Awards are always a fun time, even more so when Adele is in attendance.

The singer went viral at this year’s award show after Lizzo shared a video of her reaction to Harry Styles winning the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Later that night, on stage, Adele revealed that she was rooting for Beyoncé.

Helping a fan propose to his girlfriend

When Adele was making her return to music and the stage, she hosted a One Night Only concert.

Audiences got more than they bargained for when the singer helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.

While it was a sweet moment, Adele was also unintentionally hilarious throughout the proposal.

We love you Adele!

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments