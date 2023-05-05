[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How is Mzansi different from other countries?
In the video, this teacher on TikTok explains how clothes, food, and infrastructure are identified in South Africa, the UK, and America.
Here's how Mzansi uses English:
@teachermitchellenglish Where did South Africans get the name for this 🚦? #uk #usa #sa #American #British #SouthAfrican #English #words #vocabulary ♬ original sound - TeacherMitchellEnglish
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
