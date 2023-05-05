[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
Clement Manyathela interviews Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator.
Walking into a sex store in 2023 has become a lot more acceptable for women with a number of stores aimed specifically at a female market.
Sex toys, also known as adult toys, are objects used for the purpose of pleasure.
There are certain abilities that sex toys have such as vibrating, which our bodies cannot do and this trait is what stimulates the mind and body and brings about arousal.
They come in different sizes, colours, shapes and designs, allowing individuals (men included) to have options that are better suited for their bodies and other personal preferences.
RELATED: Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed
While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, incorporating it into your sex life can elevate your sexual experience for all parties involved.
Naturally, sex can be a very vulnerable topic to discuss for various reasons, but having the conversation with your partner to incorporate it into your sexual experience should not be shameful.
Welsh says that most times, people feel as though using sex toys is an indication that your partner is not adequately satisfying you, which is not always true, she adds.
RELATED: How to incorporate kinks and fetishes into your sex life
She says that if sex toys are somewhat of a concern for your partner, it's important to reassure them that it will just elevate and enhance the connection, for both you and them.
When choosing a toy, safety is important – make sure that you're cleaning and drying it after use, ensure that the materials and chemicals agree with your body, and avoid using household items.
A toy can never replace a human. It can never replace the connection. It can never replace that same feeling of intimacy.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
You want to be looking for high quality medical grade toys.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
There's so many! It is mind-blowing how incredible the sex-tech is moving.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
A vibrator can be a great way and tool to help people who struggle to experience orgasm.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
We're gradually moving into a culture that is more accepting of these tools.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Take your sex toys out of the dark.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
