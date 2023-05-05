New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail





A new beauty trend is sweeping across South Africa, but there is a problem, it is illegal.

Pictures of women enhancing their nails by encapsulating South African banks in their designs are popping up all over social media.

The effect is achieved by cutting up bank notes and sticking them onto their acrylic nails.

The new fad has been subject to mixed reactions with some appreciating the creativity while others have been disgusted by what they call ‘a waste of money’.

A woman who took to the social media platform TikTok to show off how she used a R20 note to glam up her nails.

Users pointed out in the comments that it may be illegal to destroy banknotes, which is in fact correct.

It is a criminal offence to destroy or tear up money and is a contravention of the South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989. The South African Reserve Bank has the sole authority to produce, issue and destroy South African currency.

According to the act, a person can be criminally charged if the individual:

Wilfully defaces, soils or damages any note of the Bank, or writes or places 15 any drawing thereon or attaches thereto anything in the nature of an advertisement, or wilfully defaces or damages any coin which is legal tender. South African Reserve Bank Act 90 of 1989

The South African Reserve Bank announced earlier this week that it would be launching new banknotes with updated designs, it will be interesting to see if nail enthusiasts will incorporate the latest designs in their creations.

