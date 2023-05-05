Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder
Sprite Limelight is back for season 2 with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder and a global artist lineup, which includes Cassper Nyovest.
The global music program is aimed at bringing exceptional artists together from around the world to create original songs with a unique format – one hook and many different beats.
Each artist is tasked with creating an original song around the hook.
Nyovest took to his Instagram to share the news of his partnership with the three-time Grammy winner.
“Ryan sent me a hook and we created a dope track together... Can’t wait for you all to hear!”
The likes of Feid, Lexa and Layzhang are among the international artist also joining in on the second season.
This article first appeared on 947 : Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder
Source : Supplied.
