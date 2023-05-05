The Midday Report Express: Will Joburg finally get a mayor today?





The farce that is the selection of the Mayor of Johannesburg will hopefully come to an end today. Following the resignation of the previous mayor, Thapelo Amad, a vote is to be held by the city council to select another new mayor.

Mpho Phalatse, whose ousting began the game of mayoral musical chairs, is once again standing for the position under a DA banner. Other contenders for the seat are Al-Jama-ah's Kabelo Gwamanda and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni

Jane Dutton, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to EWN's Alfa Ramushwana.

It does indeed seem like today Joburg residents will have a new mayor. It is going on in council at the moment Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, joins the EFF.

Did Ukraine launch a drone attack on the Kremlin?

