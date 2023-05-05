Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?

5 May 2023 3:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Warren Ingram
home ownership
buying vs renting

When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital

  • It can be difficult to choose whether to buy or rent

  • There are benefits and downsides to both choices

Owning an asset, like a house, can give you a huge sense of security but it also comes with huge costs.

Ingram says that if you find a house you are confident you will live in for at least eight years, then buying makes sense.

When you buy and sell property over a shorter period of time than that, what happens is you end up incurring enormous sets of costs.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

If you think you will move around more frequently than that, he says you should do well to rent and invest the balance of what you would have spent on buying a home.

In addition to this Ingram says that with renting a place, you simply play a fixed amount and do not have to worry about property taxes or maintenance.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Your fixed costs are known and you can deal with them, and the ones that aren’t known, for example electricity in the normal course of business you can control how much electricity you use.

Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

The cost of renting will be lower than owning the property, so if you save what you would have spent every month, it can have huge benefits.

Listen to the interview for more.




