All roads lead to Durban for the 2023 Africa’s Travel Indaba





As KwaZulu-Natal welcomes hundreds of delegates who travelled to the City of Durban to attend the event, which has grown to be one of the greatest and most anticipated travel events in Africa, Africa's Travel Indaba 2023 has officially started.

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, who will be leading the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tourism delegation to Africa’s Travel Indaba for the first time, said: “KZN is building on its tourism success of last year and the impact of the Tourism Recovery Plan can be seen in KZN’s position as the top domestic destination in 2022.

We anticipate well over 6000 delegates this year, ensuring a 77% hotel occupancy rate, the creation of 250 jobs and a R130 million boost to the economy. Therefore, this event is more than a travel trade show it is an important economic driver and job creator for the city and the province. Siboniso Duma, MEC - Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

This year over 160 first-time exhibitors will be showcasing their products and 18 African countries – Angola, Botswana, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Ethiopia - have been confirmed as exhibitors.

Acting CEO for Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN), Mr Nhlanhla Khumalo said: “This year, we will be showcasing our tourism routes and some of the exciting new tourism products that have since entered the market.

Mr Khumalo added that TKZN was pulling out all stops to ensure that international buyers got to network with some of KwaZulu-Natal’s Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) who will be exhibiting their tourism offerings at the show.

If our SMME’s are to grow and play a role in driving sustainable economic growth and development, we have to provide them with the means to meet with and exhibit their products to international buyers. Mr Nhlanhla Khumalo, Acting CEO - Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN)

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal’s stand will highlight that the province has one of the most diverse product offerings in the county. This product and experience diversity will be displayed through eight Routes that TKZN has packaged for tourists. These are the Battlefields Route, Birding Route, Midlands Meander, Southern Explorer, Drakensberg experience, Route 66 Zululand, Route 22 Northern Kwazulu-Natal, and the Heritage Route.

ATI plays a significant role in providing employment, and for its contribution, TKZN will employ 40 unemployed graduates as ambassadors to assist delegates for the duration of Indaba.

Post the Travel Indaba, TKZN will host over 50 buyers from across African who will have the opportunity to experience some of the tourism products in various regions of the province. Buyers from India will visit the south coast and northern KZN. “This hosting is an important aspect of marketing our destination. It gives these buyers an opportunity to see and experience KZN’s tourism products first-hand, concluded Khumalo with enthusiasm.”