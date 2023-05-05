'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
John Maytham interviews Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University.
- Swilling believes that the government 'is getting its act together' to address and mitigate loadshedding
- This may be as a result of a coherent energy policy, suggests Swilling
Despite the many 'flip-flops' that has left the country in its current energy crisis, Swilling believes that the government is on track to address and mitigate loadshedding, which has gravely impacted the country and its people.
He believes that this will be through a coherent energy policy.
RELATED: Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant
He adds that the conference held today (Friday) provided confirmation of the government's plans and efforts to address the energy crisis and get power stations up and running, specifically Medupi unit 4.
Swilling is 'optimistic' that the power plant will be running by December.
He adds that the government is doing everything within their power to make it happen, and acknowledges the amount of stress that they're under.
There's a sense of coherence.Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University
After the flip-flops and zig-zags and huffing and puffing and different directions, I think we are slowly cohering.Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University
I'm optimistic that there's some coherence.Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University
They're [government] throwing everything at this – renewables, fixing what they can, extending what they can.Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
More from Local
Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!
Talented singer and songwriter J’Something, known for his culinary epicure has created more than just a restaurant.Read More
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
More from Politics
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'
The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’
Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More