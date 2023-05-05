Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'

5 May 2023 5:09 PM
by Amy Fraser
Electricity
Mark Swilling

Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.

John Maytham interviews Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University.

  • Swilling believes that the government 'is getting its act together' to address and mitigate loadshedding
  • This may be as a result of a coherent energy policy, suggests Swilling

Despite the many 'flip-flops' that has left the country in its current energy crisis, Swilling believes that the government is on track to address and mitigate loadshedding, which has gravely impacted the country and its people.

He believes that this will be through a coherent energy policy.

FILE: Minster of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa visiting an Eskom power station as part of his tour to power stations across the across the country, to assess the efficiency of the utility's stations. Picture: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter
FILE: Minster of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa visiting an Eskom power station as part of his tour to power stations across the across the country, to assess the efficiency of the utility's stations. Picture: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter

RELATED: Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

He adds that the conference held today (Friday) provided confirmation of the government's plans and efforts to address the energy crisis and get power stations up and running, specifically Medupi unit 4.

Swilling is 'optimistic' that the power plant will be running by December.

He adds that the government is doing everything within their power to make it happen, and acknowledges the amount of stress that they're under.

There's a sense of coherence.

Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

After the flip-flops and zig-zags and huffing and puffing and different directions, I think we are slowly cohering.

Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

I'm optimistic that there's some coherence.

Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

They're [government] throwing everything at this – renewables, fixing what they can, extending what they can.

Prof Mark Swilling, Co-Director – Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'




