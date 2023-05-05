[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex
John Perlman interviews Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits).
- The Wits Brian and Doroth Zylstra Sports Complex promises a world-class state-of-the-art facilities
- This includes a 44-bed residence for athletes
- Construction is expected to be completed by 2025
On 4 May, a ground breaking ceremony at the Wits Education Campus in Parktown, kicked off the state-of-the-art Wits Brian and Dorothy Zylstra Sports Complex.
The complex promises a world-class state-of-the-art facilities, which includes therapeutic facilities, an aquatic centre and a 44-bed residence for 'elite' athletes.
The complex has been made possible thanks for a R250 million investment made by the Zylstra family and the Skye Foundation.
Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.
We think it's going to make a significant contribution not just to servicing university student athletes, but people who want to be physically active.Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine – University of Witwatersrand
The Zylstra family have deep roots at Wits University.Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine – University of Witwatersrand
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: University of Witwatersrand
More from Local
Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!
Talented singer and songwriter J’Something, known for his culinary epicure has created more than just a restaurant.Read More
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'
Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.Read More
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!
Talented singer and songwriter J’Something, known for his culinary epicure has created more than just a restaurant.Read More
[LISTEN] How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)
From variations to safety, here's everything you need to know about sex toys and incorporating it into your life.Read More
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?
When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.Read More
New beauty trend? Your glam money nails might land you in jail
Ripping up money to decorate your nails is illegal and could see people getting into serious trouble.Read More
[WATCH] Fitting trousers? Your neck might help you figure out your size
What other tricks do you know to measure the size of your clothes?Read More
Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder
Cassper Nyovest is part of the international lineup joining Sprite's global music program with One Republic's Ryan Tedder.Read More
[WATCH] Teacher comparing how English is used in SA ,UK, and US goes viral
There are those who argue that food, tradition, identity, and language make South Africa special.Read More
Drink too much? Blame your lengthy commute, suggests new study
The study found that where you work and commute length impacts your drinking habits and sleep patterns.Read More
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
More from Sport
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career
With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.Read More
[MATCH PREVIEW] Soweto Derby pressure is on! Who will take it?
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Nedbank Cup semi-final this weekend.Read More
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune
The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.Read More
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United
Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four.Read More
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world'
Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering.Read More
'Passing FIFA agents exams was surreal, a major milestone' - Basia Michaels
As part of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations, agents must now have a license to practice from 1 October.Read More
Gauteng football teams should host games at home - Premier Panyaza Lesufi
Loftus Versfeld Stadium has been announced as host for the Nedbank Cup final later this month. Gauteng last hosted final in 2020.Read More
Still more to come for SA Wheelchair Tennis star Kgothatso Montjane
Montjane is the first black South African woman to have competed at Wimbledon where she made the final in 2021.Read More
Boxing 5 promotions: 'We are changing the game, moving forward with the times'
Night of Champions takes place on the 6 May and will feature some of the best local male and female fighters.Read More