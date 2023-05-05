[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex





John Perlman interviews Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits).

On 4 May, a ground breaking ceremony at the Wits Education Campus in Parktown, kicked off the state-of-the-art Wits Brian and Dorothy Zylstra Sports Complex.

The complex promises a world-class state-of-the-art facilities, which includes therapeutic facilities, an aquatic centre and a 44-bed residence for 'elite' athletes.

The complex has been made possible thanks for a R250 million investment made by the Zylstra family and the Skye Foundation.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

We think it's going to make a significant contribution not just to servicing university student athletes, but people who want to be physically active. Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine – University of Witwatersrand

The Zylstra family have deep roots at Wits University. Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine – University of Witwatersrand

