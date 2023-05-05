Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the co-owner of Artistry, Ricardo Da Costa, and the Head chef, Naledi Makgoga.

Co-owner of Artistry, Ricardo Da Costa, and the Head chef, Naledi Makgoga with Relebogile Mabotja, Pic: Ayanda Ntuli/702

Artistry is not just a restaurant, it offers a rooftop restaurant with formal dining, lunch, and breakfast, and a beer garden. Artistry also offers you a lounge and a 100-seater theatre.

Guests at the artistry can also experience live music and entertainment.

Makgoga showcased flambéed chorizo which has a spicy kick, and deep-fried tortillas with fresh guacamole, these are just some of the delicious meals Artistry offers.

J’Something describes Artistry as a three-level experience in the heart of Sandton that aims to celebrate, preserve and showcase culture.

The menu is simple but delicious. We offer a classic Portuguese menu. Naledi Makgoga, Head chef - Artistry

The simplicity of our menu and the reference to classics allow us to go left and right and pivot. Classics is so broad and it allows us to go into any culture. Ricardo Da Costa, co-owner - Artistry

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.