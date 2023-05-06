Alternatives for facilities that can't be exempted from power cuts, orders judge
JOHANNESBURG - Government has been ordered to effectively exempt public schools, hospitals, and police stations from load shedding, and where it can't, it's been ordered to provide alternate energy supplies like generators.
The court issued the order on Friday, on the back of legal action from more than a dozen organisations and political parties.
They ultimately want load shedding declared unconstitutional.
They earlier approached the court for an interdict shielding certain essential services from the rolling power cuts.
Judge Norman Davis, who penned the judgment on behalf of a full bench, explained that in some instances exemptions apparently can't be secured because the relevant facilities are too "embedded" in the community and can't be isolated.
In these instances, he said, "individual solutions" such as generators or alternate energy supplies need to be devised.
In the papers, the government had insisted all hospitals had generators, but Davis said even if this were true, it wasn't enough, and that they suffered from capacity issues and regularly ran out of diesel and had to use their own funds to buy more.
Ultimately, the order states that pending the outcome of the main case, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has to take reasonable steps to ensure sufficient power to prevent load shedding affecting public health facilities and schools as well as police stations.
This article first appeared on EWN : Alternatives for facilities that can't be exempted from power cuts, orders judge
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
