Alternatives for facilities that can't be exempted from power cuts, orders judge

6 May 2023 9:13 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Load shedding
load shedding exemption
public facilities

The government has been ordered to effectively exempt public schools, hospitals, and police stations from load shedding, and where it can't, it's been ordered to provide alternate energy supplies like generators.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has been ordered to effectively exempt public schools, hospitals, and police stations from load shedding, and where it can't, it's been ordered to provide alternate energy supplies like generators.

The court issued the order on Friday, on the back of legal action from more than a dozen organisations and political parties.

They ultimately want load shedding declared unconstitutional.

They earlier approached the court for an interdict shielding certain essential services from the rolling power cuts.

Judge Norman Davis, who penned the judgment on behalf of a full bench, explained that in some instances exemptions apparently can't be secured because the relevant facilities are too "embedded" in the community and can't be isolated.

In these instances, he said, "individual solutions" such as generators or alternate energy supplies need to be devised.

In the papers, the government had insisted all hospitals had generators, but Davis said even if this were true, it wasn't enough, and that they suffered from capacity issues and regularly ran out of diesel and had to use their own funds to buy more.

Ultimately, the order states that pending the outcome of the main case, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has to take reasonable steps to ensure sufficient power to prevent load shedding affecting public health facilities and schools as well as police stations.


This article first appeared on EWN : Alternatives for facilities that can't be exempted from power cuts, orders judge




Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

6 May 2023 2:21 PM

Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.

New Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter

Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency

6 May 2023 2:06 PM

Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.

COVID-19 test. Picture: Pixabay.com

While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept

6 May 2023 12:55 PM

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Artistry food, Pic: Ayanda Ntuli/702

Marrying food and entertainment - Musician, J’Something’s personal offering!

5 May 2023 7:27 PM

Talented singer and songwriter J’Something, known for his culinary epicure has created more than just a restaurant.

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

A coal-fired plant in Prachinburi Province, east of Bangkok is missing a steel tube containing radioactive Caesium-137. Picture: Pexels

'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding'

5 May 2023 5:09 PM

Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Picture: Wikimedia Commons

SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst

5 May 2023 12:01 PM

Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.

Image source: Screengrab from Netcare's website, news section

My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags

5 May 2023 11:30 AM

[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.

