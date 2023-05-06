'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance





Sara-Jayne Makwala King caught up with South African soprano Pretty Yende ahead of her performance at the coronation of King Charles III.

South African opera star Pretty Yende is used to sharing her talents on the world stage, but on Saturday she will be performing before millions glued to their television sets around the world.

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

She was handpicked by King Charles III to perform at his coronation which takes place in London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

In conversation with Sara-Jayne Makwala King on "this beautiful, blessed, glorious weekend" Yende remembers when she first got the call.

It seems like yesterday when I got the news. I was actually here in Vienna where I am right now performing... I was here late November, early December when he asked me PERSONALLY if I could take part in his coronation. Pretty Yende, South African opera singer

I was overwhelmed with so many emotions... My brain was going wild, but my heart was like 'yes, we're ready for this! We were born for this.' I immediately said yes and I was so, so, so looking forward to it and here we are today! Pretty Yende, South African opera singer

The first person Yende told about the news was her sister.

Then it was the turn of her parents and some close friends

It was an exciting moment for everyone close to her, the soprano says.

A newly composed piece by British composer Sarah Class is one of the pieces she will be performing at the coronation.

It's a beautiful, beautiful work and I believe that it will touch a lot of souls... That's what I can reveal about my performance at this point (chuckles). Pretty Yende, South African opera singer

Yende says she is too excited to be nervous about her performance.

"This is the time of my life!" she exclaims.

It's a dream come true for me to be able to share my gift with as many people as possible. As an artist it's an incredible opportunity to be entrusted with such a platform, and I am prepared! Pretty Yende, South African opera singer

What's there to be nervous about but to ride this amazing wave of joy and dream come true for me. Pretty Yende, South African opera singer

South Africa can't wait to hear Yende share her gift on her largest world stage yet.

