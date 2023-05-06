"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha





- Award-winning digital content creator Nada Jaftha has more than 2 million followers on TikTok

- While you would never guess it looking at her social media presence, Jaftha says she is an introvert

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

She’s one the country’s most successful influencers with over 2 MILLION followers on TikTok.

Award-winning digital content creator Nada Jaftha is also an actress and entrepreneur.

The 30-year-old Capetonian tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King she's so famous now that fans often follow her in her car.

Although she hasn't had any unpleasant experiences, she does have concerns about safety and lives in a gated community with security.

During the week I'll have my PA with me, or I'll have my partners with me... but when I have to go places alone like the gym in the morning or now to CapeTalk, I always just get a bit of anxiety. Nadia Jaftha

I've had people follow me to the petrol station, out of the club... Nadia Jaftha

Jaftha says she knows that the people who literally follow her are fans and not random strangers.

They would have made some kind of connection beforehand, like asking for a picture in a club.

She doesn't believe there is ever any ill intent, "it's just that fascination people have".

The influencer star doesn't understand this fascination, saying she has never had it with people herself.

While you might not deduce this from her posts on social media, Jaftha says she is an introvert.

I'm quite an introverted person until i feel comfortable... Being in this space has forced me to adapt and to bring out a side of me that I never had to before because I would always be with the same two friends. Nadia Jaftha

At school I wasn't allowed to go out, because my mom was hijacked and she's paranoid when it comes to safety. Nadia Jaftha

There's a reason I started this journey behind a camera, by myself in my room. I could have gone through traditional routes but I didn't want to do that because of the fact that I'd have to be around other people. Nadia Jaftha

Jaftha says she does have the ability to switch, so what people see on social media is still her but just when she's "comfortable".

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha