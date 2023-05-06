Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label
Majozi gives Carl Wastie an update on his latest career move and talks about his new single "Honest".
The popular musician says he's got "tons of songs" on the backburner that could culminate in an album.
Majozi went independent this year and shares that he's still learning the ropes.
At the end of last year my journey with my label came to an end, so now I'm an independent artist trying to build the team and collect data... figure out more abou the back-end of releasing music, working with radio and streaming platforms...Majozi
Luckily through the label I learnt so much... and I've gotten to meet so many people over the years... I'm trying to use the knowledge that I've been given and build a team around me that is more geared to what we want for the future.Majozi
Even if his independent journey doesn't work out, it's ok says Majozi, as long as he gets to do what he loves.
While the sound of "Honest" is upbeat, the song is about acknowledging "it's ok not to feel ok" sometimes.
I just remember that day I was feeling a little bit sad heading into the studio... and a common theme throughout my music is that underneath the joy there's a little bit of sadness... I want people to know that no matter who they are or where they come from or what they're going though, there's still hope.Majozi
It's the type of vibe where 'I'm not quite feeling ok but I still realise that I need someone; like I need God, I need people in my life and it's ok not to feel ok'.Majozi
Wastie concludes by letting Majozi in on the good news that "Honest" bounced straight to Number 36 on the Kfm Top 40, debuting as a new entry.
People have loved this song for good reason - it's authentic, it's honest, it's relatable, and it's on the Kfm Top 40!Carl Wastie
Click here for the different streaming options, or take a listen below:
This article first appeared on KFM : Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label
