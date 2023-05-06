Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reiterated that beneficiaries with expired gold cards should not panic, as it has extended the validity of the cards to the end of the year.
The agency made the announcement amidst a last-minute rush by beneficiaries to get their cards renewed.
Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.
This is one of the measures that the agency has put in place to reduce public panic over whether beneficiaries whose cards have expired will receive their payments.
It said beneficiaries can also change their payment methods to their personal bank accounts, or use Postbank’s cardless system instead of renewing the card.
Sassa added that residents should also pay attention to the payment dates for this month as the grants will be delayed.
Worried about your expired SASSA CARD.?Listen for clarity.' SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) May 6, 2023
NB:Do not listen to strangers or fake social media pages with anything that is related to SASSA services. #YOURSASSAMYSASSAOURSASSA pic.twitter.com/d7j1nrv3bD
This article first appeared on EWN : Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency
Source : OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
