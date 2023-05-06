'Children have become less happy': Here's how to raise their happiness quotient
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.
Something I have observed over the years is that children have become less happy. It really is a concerning thing.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Every parent wants their child to be happy.
But with life being so busy, parents and children don't always get to spend quality time together.
Bush explains that because we live in an era of technology and where most parents are working, parents tend to spend less time with their children in a 24-hour period.
She adds that some parents tend to check out instead of maximising the time they do have with their children.
We are hardly positioned to be entertaining and fun when we are with our children because there is always so much to do. This raises a very high level of guilt in parents and guilt gets in the way of relationships.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Turn chore time into fun time. Do things together. When you are together, don't be on your cellphone.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
If we don't pay attention to our children, they will go where they will get attention and sometimes those people don't have the best intentions. It makes our children sitting ducks for predators.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Bush shares some tips on how parents can ensure they are raising a happy child:
-
Be in the moment
-
Let your child make their own decisions (within reason)
-
Teach them gratitude
-
Let your child express their feelings
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/kid-little-girl-smile-happiness-2252145/
