Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 7 May 2023 11:33 AM
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of... 7 May 2023 10:30 AM
Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into... 7 May 2023 9:44 AM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy The longest in-depth study focused on the physical and mental well-being of adults. 7 May 2023 12:20 PM
New true-crime docuseries focuses on stories that rocked SA’s Black communities ‘Imibuzo’ will answer lingering questions about some of the country’s biggest news stories from the last decade. 7 May 2023 10:07 AM
A game-changer? Scientific breakthrough made in the future of fertility If a recent experiment is anything to go by, there could be a possibility of conceiving a baby without a woman’s eggs. 7 May 2023 8:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label "Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artis... 6 May 2023 3:41 PM
Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder Cassper Nyovest is part of the international lineup joining Sprite's global music program with One Republic's Ryan Tedder. 5 May 2023 2:14 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented

7 May 2023 9:44 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Sinkhole
kwazulu-natal floods
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma, could've been avoided.

DURBAN - Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda has admitted that if government processes were faster, the death of a woman whose car plunged into a sinkhole could have been prevented.

Twenty-six-year-old Noxolo Khumalo died last month after driving into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma.

The sinkhole formed during last year's floods and was left unattended with no caution around it.

Last month, the barricades blocking the massive sinkhole were allegedly removed.

READ: KZN woman who drove into sinkhole feared she was being hijacked, residents say

The municipality and the KwaZulu-Natal transport department awarded the contract to fix the road on Friday.

It took government over a year to actually start fixing the flood-damaged main road linking Inanda and Ntuzuma in the north of Durban.

Kaunda said such incidents could be easily avoided if government processes were not as slow.

"Our SCM [supply chain management] processes take long, so it is something that we are not in denial about. We acknowledge it and we need to fix it because SCM processes must be an enabler of development, it shouldn't be a blockage, so we need to fix it as government. Many people are complaining about that because we don't deliver on time sometimes."

More than a year after the devastating floods, which left hundreds dead and billions of rand in infrastructure damaged, the provincial government is still working to rebuild the province.


This article first appeared on EWN : Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented




7 May 2023 9:44 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Sinkhole
kwazulu-natal floods
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

More from Local

© stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

7 May 2023 11:33 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's top authors and thought leaders will engage in topical debates at the Franschhoek Literary Festival. Photo: FLF Facebook

Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival

7 May 2023 10:30 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Society marched to Parliament in Cape Town on 06 May 2023, demanding the decriminalisation of the public use of cannabis. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use

7 May 2023 9:33 AM

Over 1,000 cannabis activists gathered outside Parliament on Saturday to demand the urgent removal of restrictions around the use of cannabis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police are keeping a close watch at the entrance to the Somerset Hospital. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.

Heroic nurse recalls how she confronted a gun-wielding man

7 May 2023 9:23 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Sister Diane Seale who disarmed a gun-wielding man who shot and killed three people at Somerset Hospital one year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert

7 May 2023 8:46 AM

Adil Nchabeleng was speaking on the back of a Pretoria High Court order effectively exempting public hospitals, clinics, schools, and police stations from load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influencer Nadia Jaftha in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

"I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha

6 May 2023 2:21 PM

Award-winning digital content creator, actress and entrepreneur Nadia Jaftha joins Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter

Expired Sassa gold cards valid until December, reiterates agency

6 May 2023 2:06 PM

Sassa said the extension is to ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on their financial grants as a result of expired gold cards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 test. Picture: Pixabay.com

While no longer a global health emergency, COVID still a pandemic - Health Dept

6 May 2023 12:55 PM

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency of international concern, for the first time in over three years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South African opera star Pretty Yende. Picture: @PrettyYende/Twitter.

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

6 May 2023 11:23 AM

South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

Local Lifestyle

Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert

Local

Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use

Local

EWN Highlights

Governing bodies calls for ban of Prime hydration drink at all schools

7 May 2023 9:02 PM

Okae Molao operation in Soweto nets more than 100 suspects

7 May 2023 8:39 PM

Some GP parents reject proposed changes to homeschooling

7 May 2023 8:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA