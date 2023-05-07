A game-changer? Scientific breakthrough made in the future of fertility
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to fertility specialist, Dr Mohammed Iqbal Cassim.
A recent article in The New Yorker looked at the possibility of being able to create egg cells and conceiving a baby without a woman’s eggs being harvested or involved in the process.
Dr Cassim says this is an exciting development.
This particular scientific breakthrough is of very significant importance to the field of fertility. It has been in the pipeline for quite some time.Dr Mohammed Iqbal Cassim, Fertility specialist
According to the article, two Japanese reproductive biologists took cells from the tip of a mouse’s tail, reprogrammed them into stem cells, and then turned those stem cells into egg cells.
The article explains: "The eggs, once fertilised, were transferred to the uteruses of female mice, who gave birth to ten pups; some of the pups went on to have babies of their own."
The article states that the experiment provided the first proof that in-vitro gametogenesis or I.V.G. was possible in mammals.
IVG is an experimental technique that allows scientists to grow embryos in a lab by reprogramming adult cells to become sperm and egg cells.
The reproductive lifespan of a female is limited. One of the major concerns is that with age, there is a decline in the number of eggs that are available for fertilisation.Dr Mohammed Iqbal Cassim, Fertility specialist
We are seeing a lot of male infertility. It is on the increase. There have been a lot of sperm-related problems in recent times.Dr Mohammed Iqbal Cassim, Fertility specialist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos1912/milkos191201589/134768480-relaxed-african-couple-watching-baby-ultrasound-photo-lying-in-bed-at-home-free-space.jpg
