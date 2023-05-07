Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use





CAPE TOWN - The Cannabis March Society called on its members to continue to put pressure on the government to decriminalise the public use of cannabis.

Over 1,000 cannabis activists gathered outside Parliament on Saturday to demand the urgent removal of restrictions around the use of cannabis.

The march convener, David Smith, said citizens should be allowed to use it freely instead of being regulated.

"Technically by law it hasn't been legalised, it's still in the courts, in parliament, it's been decriminalised in inverted commas, but actually hasn't been legalised."

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the cannabis council in the Western Cape, Quanita Booley said their call is not about smoking.

"I'm calling for legalisation. It's not about just being able to stand in the street and smoke weed, it's about being able also to make use of the opportunities that come within the industry, and the reason I speak to marginalised communities is because the bar has been set so high in terms of accessibility.'

The Cannabis Society says it feels disrespected as no official came out of parliament to receive the memorandum of demands. The memorandum has been handed over to SAPS. Part of the demands is to decriminalise public use of cannabis and allow all people to use it freely. pic.twitter.com/zaIjtlgmvX ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2023

