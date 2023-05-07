New true-crime docuseries focuses on stories that rocked SA’s Black communities





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Head of Content at Honey TV and Executive Producer, Zinzi Velelo-Alake.

‘Imibuzo’ premieres on Showmax on 8 May

The docuseries will explore some of South Africa’s most shocking and controversial crimes

New episodes will be available every Monday until 10 July

Attention all true crime documentary fans.

A new series will premiere on Monday, 8 May on Showmax.

'Imibuzo' will explore some of the most shocking and controversial crimes that rocked the country in the last ten years.

The show is about stories that moved black communities. Stories that brought about disruption. The concept is retelling these stories so we can give viewers a chance to know what really happened. Zinzi Velelo-Alake, Head of Content at Honey TV and Executive Producer

There are lots of successful crime stories and series in the past, however, very little has vernacular. We wanted to look at and take these stories that played out in black communities and retell them in a vernacular approach. Zinzi Velelo-Alake, Head of Content at Honey TV and Executive Producer

Watch the trailer below

Velelo-Alake says they sat down with people who were close to the victims and close to the story.

Because a lot of these stories have played out a while ago, people now have the ability to actually tell their story in a sane mind and in comfort and give the story a legacy that they would want the story to have. Zinzi Velelo-Alake, Head of Content at Honey TV and Executive Producer

According to a statement from Showmax, the first episode will revisit the 2015 murder of Nkululeko Habedi, popularly known as Flabba from the hip hop group, Skwatta Kamp.

Viewers can also expect episodes about the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, the Enyobeni Tavern massacre and televangelist Tim Omotoso, and much more.

We didn't focus just on gender-based violence or criminal activities, we focused on a wide range of topics. Zinzi Velelo-Alake, Head of Content at Honey TV and Executive Producer

New episodes will be available every Monday until 10 July.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.