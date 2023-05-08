[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!
Multi-platinum-selling Irish pop sensation Westlife is coming to South Africa.
The award-winning group will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dreams tour.
In 1999 the iconic group shot to fame with their debut international self-titled' Westlife' studio album.
Westlife has had hits around the world, including songs such as 'Swear It Again', 'Flying Without Wings', 'World of Our Own', and many more.
Westlife show dates in South Africa
Bryan McFadden, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Nick Byrne, and Shane Filan will be touring South Africa in November.
Cape Town: Wednesday, 1 November 2023 at Grand Arena, GrandWest
Pretoria: Friday, 3 November 2023 at SunBet Arena, Time Square
Tickets go on sale on Friday 12 May 2023 at www.ticketmaster.co.za
