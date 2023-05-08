[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone. 8 May 2023 11:11 AM
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televi... 8 May 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid. 8 May 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Parents gift their daughter a luxury car for her 21st birthday Reaching this milestone age signifies independence and adulthood. 8 May 2023 11:49 AM
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression. 8 May 2023 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme? Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high t... 8 May 2023 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert. 8 May 2023 10:26 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa! Iconic boy band Westlife will perform in South Africa in November. 8 May 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg

8 May 2023 8:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
SARS
bitcoin
Edward Kieswetter
Carel de Jager

The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid.

Bruce Whitfield speaks with Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT at CSIR, and Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS).

  • SARS seized millions of rands worth of equipment from an illegal Bitcoin mining operation

  • This equipment is extremely electricity intensive

At a raid in Vryberg in the North West, SARS seized millions of rands worth of machines that had been illegally rigged to the grid.

Bitcoin mining is a very electricity-intensive process that requires the use of powerful computers.

When you switch on these Bitcoin miners, and they use all of this electricity, then you get rewarded. And the reward is almost always more than the electricity that was expended and the reward is paid to you in Bitcoin.

Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR

These computers cost roughly between R50 000 to R100 000 each and this operation likely used between 100 and 200 computers, which each uses as much electricity as an average geyser or more.

That is a substantial operation.

Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR
© Daniil Peshkov/123rf.com
© Daniil Peshkov/123rf.com

Kieswetter says this is the first time they have successfully seized computers in an operation like this.

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 2:26).




8 May 2023 8:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
SARS
bitcoin
Edward Kieswetter
Carel de Jager

More from Business

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey

8 May 2023 11:11 AM

If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you?

5 May 2023 3:45 PM

When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inhabitant/123rf

Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts

4 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLSA CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter.

BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption

4 May 2023 8:57 PM

Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

4 May 2023 7:59 PM

You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

PnP spends R500m on diesel, warns power crisis could lead to food shortages

4 May 2023 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's full-year results and a looming food security crisis if loadshedding continues unabated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY

4 May 2023 4:29 PM

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer. Picture: Twitter/OberholzerMr

Black Business Council on Oberholzer remaining with Eskom: 'He did not perform'

4 May 2023 10:56 AM

Eskom’s Jan Oberholzer was expected to retire but has instead extended his contract with the utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco buses at a depot. Picture: Putco/Facebook

Putco suspends bus services due to diesel shortage: 'We can't operate'

4 May 2023 9:21 AM

Putco buses are unable to operate until further notice as a result of diesel shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ bowie15/123rf.com

3 side hustles that you can start TODAY (from the comfort of your own home)

4 May 2023 7:37 AM

Money is too tight to mention. Get hustling!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda

Politics

Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius

Local

EWN Highlights

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal vows to ensure coalition govt remains in power

8 May 2023 3:39 PM

KZN flooding risk: Authorities on high alert amid heavy downpours

8 May 2023 3:23 PM

DA in WC looks into taking over printing of driver's licences

8 May 2023 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA