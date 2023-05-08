[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg





Bruce Whitfield speaks with Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT at CSIR, and Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS).

SARS seized millions of rands worth of equipment from an illegal Bitcoin mining operation

This equipment is extremely electricity intensive

At a raid in Vryberg in the North West, SARS seized millions of rands worth of machines that had been illegally rigged to the grid.

Bitcoin mining is a very electricity-intensive process that requires the use of powerful computers.

When you switch on these Bitcoin miners, and they use all of this electricity, then you get rewarded. And the reward is almost always more than the electricity that was expended and the reward is paid to you in Bitcoin. Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR

These computers cost roughly between R50 000 to R100 000 each and this operation likely used between 100 and 200 computers, which each uses as much electricity as an average geyser or more.

That is a substantial operation. Carel de Jager, Research Group lead for DLT - CSIR

© Daniil Peshkov/123rf.com

Kieswetter says this is the first time they have successfully seized computers in an operation like this.

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 2:26).