G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape
JOHANNESBURG - As more arrests are expected in the ongoing escape case of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, the aspect of money remains a focal point.
Questions are being asked about who financed Bester's escape and how the alleged bribes were facilitated?
Read:
- Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape
- G4S reacts to contract termination, to disinvest in correctional services in SA
While answers to these questions are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, the State has provided details on what was allegedly paid to three former G4S employees to assist Bester in his escape.
R120,000 is what it allegedly cost three former G4S employees to turn a blind eye and assist Bester to escape from prison.
And while they settled on R40, 000 each, the offer on the table was far more appealing.
According to the charge sheet, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara and Teiho Makhotsa, together with contracted CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo, were offered R2.5 million but were paid R40 000 each - which they accepted.
The person behind the transaction remains to be identified as Bester, his socialite girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father Zollie Sekeleni have been fingered as the possible financiers, facing charges of corruption.
According to the State, on the 13th and 14th of April, Matsoara, Makhotsa and Lipholo were paid to assist in the facilitation of Bester’s escape.
The State alleged that one aspect agreed upon in this regard was the disconnection of the camera systems, a job likely to have been the responsibility of CCTV technician Lipholo.
The charge sheet details a total of 16 charges ranging from fraud, corruption, arson, the violation of a body and defeating the ends of justice.
Bester and Magudumana have been charged with 12 of the 16 counts.
All eight accused will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court on 16 May.
This article first appeared on EWN : G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape
