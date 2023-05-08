Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone. 8 May 2023 11:11 AM
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift' Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85. 8 May 2023 9:46 AM
Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televi... 8 May 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda Phalatse told Eyewitness News that the DA was assisting the victims of Gwamanda who have incriminating evidence regarding his alle... 8 May 2023 6:35 AM
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] SARS seizes R10m worth of Bitcoin mining equipment in Vryburg The South African Reserve Service seized R10 million of bitcoin mining equipment illegally tapped into the grid. 8 May 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Parents gift their daughter a luxury car for her 21st birthday Reaching this milestone age signifies independence and adulthood. 8 May 2023 11:49 AM
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression. 8 May 2023 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme? Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high t... 8 May 2023 11:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa. 5 May 2023 7:32 PM
[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex Construction is expected to be completed by 2025. 5 May 2023 5:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters. 8 May 2023 11:16 AM
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert. 8 May 2023 10:26 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa! Iconic boy band Westlife will perform in South Africa in November. 8 May 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
Richard Branson feared he would lose his entire business empire during Covid The billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson has opened up about his financial struggles during the pandemic. 5 May 2023 2:25 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Local

Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius

8 May 2023 9:28 AM
by Ray White
Eskom corruption
Andre de Ruyter
Paul Pretorious

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has come under fire for not revealing names and giving more details following an explosive televised interview where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of the legal team at the state capture inquiry, Paul Pretorius, said claims by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should have been investigated by government when they were first made.

De Ruyter has come under fire for not providing names and more details after an explosive interview on eNCA where he said an estimated R1 billion a month was being siphoned off.

He also pointed fingers at the African National Congress.

De Ruyter has since appeared before Parliament but declined to give names.

- Ex-Eskom accountant sentenced for fraud, ordered to pay back over R500,000

- Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa

Advocate Pretorius on Monday said the approach by authorities was incorrect.

“You don’t say to De Ruyter, only when you have been to a police station and laid a complaint about a specific crime, will we listen to you – that’s nonsense. There must be a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy.”

Pretorius added that high-level attention must be given following such claims: “At a strategic and high level for any anti-corruption effort to be effective and that is what is missing”.

Meanwhile, Business leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso defended the organisation's support of a criminal assessment of the risks to Eskom, saying it was in the best interests of the country.


This article first appeared on EWN : Govt should have probed De Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius




More from Local

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

39% of South Africans think their lives will get worse within 5 years: survey

8 May 2023 11:11 AM

If you are feeling down about life as a South African lately, you are not alone.

Read More

FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'

8 May 2023 9:46 AM

Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.

Read More

A G4S vehicle outside the Mangaung Correctional Centre, where 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

G4S employees allegedly paid R120k to facilitate Bester’s escape

8 May 2023 8:53 AM

Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 but was later captured in Tanzania with his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Read More

Image source: @prime_south_africa Instagram

PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies

8 May 2023 8:23 AM

The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...

Read More

Missing Image Placeholder

Transport Department aims to scrap over 3,000 unroadworthy minibus taxis

8 May 2023 6:59 AM

According to the department, unroadworthy vehicles are the largest contributors to road accidents.

Read More

© stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

7 May 2023 11:33 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Read More

Africa's top authors and thought leaders will engage in topical debates at the Franschhoek Literary Festival. Photo: FLF Facebook

Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival

7 May 2023 10:30 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.

Read More

The car of Noxolo Khumalo, who unknowingly drove into the massive sinkhole in Ntuzuma, Durban north, on Friday night, 7 April 2023. Picture: Supplied

Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented

7 May 2023 9:44 AM

The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into a massive sinkhole on a road in Ntuzuma, could've been avoided.

Read More

Cannabis Society marched to Parliament in Cape Town on 06 May 2023, demanding the decriminalisation of the public use of cannabis. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Cannabis activists call for continued govt pressure to legalise public use

7 May 2023 9:33 AM

Over 1,000 cannabis activists gathered outside Parliament on Saturday to demand the urgent removal of restrictions around the use of cannabis.

Read More

Police are keeping a close watch at the entrance to the Somerset Hospital. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN.

Heroic nurse recalls how she confronted a gun-wielding man

7 May 2023 9:23 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Sister Diane Seale who disarmed a gun-wielding man who shot and killed three people at Somerset Hospital one year ago.

Read More

[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!

Entertainment

Phalatse resolute about lifting lid on ponzi scheme allegations against Gwamanda

Politics

Govt should have probed De Ruyter’s corruption allegations at Eskom - Pretorius

Local

EWN Highlights

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal vows to ensure coalition govt remains in power

8 May 2023 3:39 PM

KZN flooding risk: Authorities on high alert amid heavy downpours

8 May 2023 3:23 PM

DA in WC looks into taking over printing of driver's licences

8 May 2023 2:55 PM

