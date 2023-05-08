Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

8 May 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

The royal coronation took place on Saturday (6 May), with 19.3 million tuning in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV, while global audiences figures are estimated at 2.5 billion.

The coronation is an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it's also a solemn religious ceremony that has remained the same for over a thousand years.

As is customary, after King Charles III was officially ordained (which took a really long time), some festivities began which included a royal concert.

For most, performing at the royal coronation would be considered an honour, but these celebs said, 'no thank you' to the royal request while royal family member, Meghan Markle, like these celebs, didn't pitch at all.

1) Adele

Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Adele is one of only three artists to have the 'Big Four' Grammy awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2) Harry Styles

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM
Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

3) Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John. Picture: @eltonjohn/Instagram.
Sir Elton John. Picture: @eltonjohn/Instagram.

4) The Spice Girls

Spice_Girls_2008_01.jpg: Eric Mutrie from Canada derivative work: Frcm1988 (talk)
Spice_Girls_2008_01.jpg: Eric Mutrie from Canada derivative work: Frcm1988 (talk)

5) Robbie Williams

Image by Melanie from Pixabay.
Image by Melanie from Pixabay.

If you watched, you'll know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, Tiwa Savage, and Mzansi's own Pretty Yende performed and it seemed to have gone down a treat.

Many artists did not want to be associated with the spectacle in a climate of economic decline and spiraling inflation.

Other reports have highlighted how the royal family gained much of their wealth and prestige through colonialism, making the coronation seem a bit tone-deaf.

@travelroadie The amount of foodbanks in this Country and we spend millions on already rich people to have a party!! You can shove your coronation up your arse #fyp #fypシ #viral #celtic #coronation #wasteofmoney #foodbank ♬ original sound - HereCelts

So, while some Brits are happy to have an official king... others are questioning the amount of money spent on this ceremony.

As they say... long live the king.


This article first appeared on KFM : Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert




8 May 2023 10:26 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

