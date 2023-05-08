Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
The royal coronation took place on Saturday (6 May), with 19.3 million tuning in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV, while global audiences figures are estimated at 2.5 billion.
The coronation is an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it's also a solemn religious ceremony that has remained the same for over a thousand years.
As is customary, after King Charles III was officially ordained (which took a really long time), some festivities began which included a royal concert.
For most, performing at the royal coronation would be considered an honour, but these celebs said, 'no thank you' to the royal request while royal family member, Meghan Markle, like these celebs, didn't pitch at all.
1) Adele
2) Harry Styles
3) Sir Elton John
4) The Spice Girls
5) Robbie Williams
If you watched, you'll know that Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, Alexis French, Tiwa Savage, and Mzansi's own Pretty Yende performed and it seemed to have gone down a treat.
Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at the King Charles III Coronation Concert.@BBC courtesy#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/NU0bXY0Ayc' Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) May 7, 2023
Many artists did not want to be associated with the spectacle in a climate of economic decline and spiraling inflation.
Other reports have highlighted how the royal family gained much of their wealth and prestige through colonialism, making the coronation seem a bit tone-deaf.
@travelroadie The amount of foodbanks in this Country and we spend millions on already rich people to have a party!! You can shove your coronation up your arse #fyp #fypシ #viral #celtic #coronation #wasteofmoney #foodbank ♬ original sound - HereCelts
The British concentration camps in Kenya, 1952 to 1960. They stole trillions of dollars from Kenya. Rape, the women and girls. And killed thousands of African men and boys. The British empire. King Charles is not our king pic.twitter.com/gbEg8vXIyp' Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) May 6, 2023
So Charles gets £250mill spent on his coronation & complains to Camilla “this is boring”. Good to know the King appreciates the £ spent while millions of his “subjects” are forced to use food banks. Heaven forbid he tried to get a GP appointment or a Dentist in this country. FFS' Claire #EnoughIsEnough 💙 (@clairebubblepop) May 7, 2023
National Lottery money that was used for foodbanks was instead given to King Charles and Queen Camilla for their £250M Coronation. pic.twitter.com/2AnKHeqSXp' Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) May 7, 2023
So, while some Brits are happy to have an official king... others are questioning the amount of money spent on this ceremony.
As they say... long live the king.
This article first appeared on KFM : Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50975840_harry-styles-at-the-2015-billboard-music-awards-held-at-the-mgm-garden-arena-in-las-vegas-usa-on-may.html?vti=m87ioe7sbljj4h7o8r-1-3
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Parents gift their daughter a luxury car for her 21st birthday
Reaching this milestone age signifies independence and adulthood.Read More
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study
Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.Read More
5 highlights from King Charles’ Coronation Concert
Britain hosted one of its biggest parties to celebrate the king and queen's crowning.Read More
PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...Read More
85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy
The longest in-depth study focused on the physical and mental well-being of adults.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival
Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.Read More
New true-crime docuseries focuses on stories that rocked SA’s Black communities
‘Imibuzo’ will answer lingering questions about some of the country’s biggest news stories from the last decade.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia
Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!
Iconic boy band Westlife will perform in South Africa in November.Read More
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label
"Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artist.Read More
Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder
Cassper Nyovest is part of the international lineup joining Sprite's global music program with One Republic's Ryan Tedder.Read More
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement
Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died.Read More
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments
Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.Read More
Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger
Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game.Read More
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.Read More