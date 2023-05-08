



Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Helena Dolny, Co-founder of LoveLegacyDignity.

De Jonge chose to die at the age of 85

Dolny says that this gave him time and an opportunity to have meaningful conversations with his loved ones

De Jonge made the decision to end his life at 85 after battling with an illness.

In the Netherlands, the right to dignity includes the right to assisted death.

De Jonge's suicide was not a last-minute decision but one that came with weeks of careful consideration.

The beauty of it is that it gave him time. Dr Helena Dolny, Co-founder - LoveLegacyDignity

Prior to his death, De Jonge had many Zoom meetings with family and friends and was able to have meaningful conversations.

I think for people to die in a state of well-being, at peace in their relationships, is a wonderful gift. Dr Helena Dolny, Co-founder - LoveLegacyDignity

FILE: Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Dolny argues for conversations about assisted dying in South Africa, saying it can offer people dignity at the end of their lives.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'