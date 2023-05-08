[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick, on what one needs to take into account when taking out or restructuring one’s medical cover.

Moodley says to save on medical aid schemes or tariff increases:

- Choose a Network option - where specific hospitals and GPs are covered in designated areas

- Consider a core hospital cover topped up with medical insurance to cover day-to-day GP and pharmacy benefits

- Invest in GAP cover so you aren't slapped with high co-payments at an unexpected time

- If you're considering changing medical aid plans, ask for an annual claims statement to cut out unnecessary offerings

- Use an insurance broker to select an appropriate GAP Cover

Moodley also says that you should be aware of paying adviser commission fees as part of your medical aid scheme and recommends using it to your advantage...

I don't know if many people are aware, but when you pay a medical aid contribution, you're paying the adviser commission fees regardless of whether you're using the healthcare broker or not, the medical schemes already price that in. So, if you're already paying for it, you might as well use it and then the healthcare broker who has the expertise can guide you through the process. Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

