[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:15).
Australia's hit children's programme 'Bluey' is facing some backlash after concerns of fat-shaming and fatphobia.
The episode in question, named 'Exercise', shows Bluey's parents complaining about their bodies and their need to lose weight.
Bandit, Bluey's father, then steps onto a scale and grabs his stomach.
Many dedicated watchers of the programme have taken to social media to express how this sets a bad image for young children, promoting fat-shaming and fatphobia.
@news.com.au What do you think of the scene? #bluey #fatphobia #bodyimage #bodypositivity 🎥: @ABC Australia ♬ original sound - News.com.au
'Bluey' is a co-production between the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and BBC Studios.
ABC released a statement saying that the episode has been republished with the exclusion of that scene to provide families with the 'opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way'.
I don't think you should make kids feel bad about their weight, I really really don't.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia
Source : Screenshot from TikTok: news.com.au
More from Entertainment
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Westlife is coming to South Africa!
Iconic boy band Westlife will perform in South Africa in November.Read More
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label
"Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artist.Read More
Cassper Nyovest joins Sprite Limelight with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder
Cassper Nyovest is part of the international lineup joining Sprite's global music program with One Republic's Ryan Tedder.Read More
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement
Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died.Read More
3 binge-worthy reviewed and highly recommended series
Matt Green, CapeTalk's resident film reviewer reveals three MUST-WATCH series to binge when you get the chance.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Adele! We celebrate the singer and her funniest moments
Celebrate Adele’s birthday with some of her most hilarious moments.Read More
Loadshedding game Power Play gives you chance to show Eskom the (middle) finger
Eric Garner, Lead Game Designer at Vetkoek Studios, chats about loadshedding as the inspiration behind this new PC game.Read More
Court rules Ed Sheeran did NOT copy Marvin Gaye
Ed Sheeran will not be retiring from music any time soon.Read More