[WATCH] Parents gift their daughter a luxury car for her 21st birthday
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Remember your 21st birthday present?
In this touching video, parents gifted their 21-year-old daughter with a luxurious BMW.
Upon realising she now owns a brand-new car, the birthday girl could not contain her tears.
@its.michellek forever grateful ❤#SAMA28 #capcut #fypシ #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ Umbayimbayi - Inkabi Zezwe & Sjava & Big Zulu
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study
Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.Read More
[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?
Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.Read More
Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert
From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.Read More
5 highlights from King Charles’ Coronation Concert
Britain hosted one of its biggest parties to celebrate the king and queen's crowning.Read More
PRIME makes kids 'mad'. It must be banned! - School Governing Bodies
The National Association of School Governing Bodies is calling for PRIME to be banned at schools. Here's why...Read More
85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy
The longest in-depth study focused on the physical and mental well-being of adults.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival
Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of the event.Read More
New true-crime docuseries focuses on stories that rocked SA’s Black communities
‘Imibuzo’ will answer lingering questions about some of the country’s biggest news stories from the last decade.Read More