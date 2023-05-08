[WATCH] Pregnant 'side chick' confronts couple sitting in a restaurant
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A heavily pregnant woman is furious as she confronts a couple sitting in a restaurant.
The agitated pregnant woman (red dress) approaches the couple, starts to grab a glass of water, and throws it at the other woman across the table.
Tang Waterfront' Nandz (@Zanaris) May 1, 2023
Hmm 🤔 #prime #kaizerchiefs #CapeTown #waterfront pic.twitter.com/GmGqBvSewT
Some tweeps suggested that the pregnant woman is a side chick.
Does the side know she’s a side? I don’t think she’d fight like this if she didn’t have an impression that she’s the main.' Hlabane Tebatso Matt® (@hlabanematt) May 7, 2023
