The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Lifestyle

Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes

8 May 2023 1:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Coronation
Queen Camilla
King Charles III

This weekend was King Charles III's coronation, and as we’ve come to expect with major global events, it spawned a ton of memes.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

  • King Charles III had his coronation on Saturday

  • Social media has been poking fun at Queen Camilla for giving hope to side chicks

The coronation on Saturday was filled with pomp and ceremony, and social media was filled with things to say about it.

One thing that people had plenty to say about was the newly crowned Queen Camilla, who has since been the subject of many a meme for being “the ultimate side chick.”

The thing about Camilla is, you have got to hand it to her, she stuck with him behind the scenes for, what, 26 years, I think, before it was official.

Barbara Friedman

In addition to the significant shade towards Queen Camilla, Friedman says there was plenty of love online for the late Princess Diana.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Queen Camilla dubbed 'the ultimate side chick' in un-PC coronation memes




8 May 2023 1:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Coronation
Queen Camilla
King Charles III

More from Lifestyle

What happens to the kids when a blended family splits?

[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between

8 May 2023 3:39 PM

A Clinical Psychologist breaks down how to navigate blending a family and how to cope if things go sour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep your spaghetti mop clean. Photo: Pixabay/Ortega Ulloa

Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white

8 May 2023 2:57 PM

Finding that your spaghetti mops aren’t lasting as long? We’ve got the trick for you!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman sitting on a toilet and using phone. Photo: Pexels/Miriam Alonso

[LISTEN] Our cellphones have 10 TIMES MORE bacteria than toilet seats

8 May 2023 1:14 PM

Are you guilty of taking your phone into the bathroom? You might want to stop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peterbraakmann/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pregnant 'side chick' confronts couple sitting in a restaurant

8 May 2023 12:44 PM

The woman is believed to be a side chick to the man sitting with his woman at Tang Waterfront in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: YouTube screengrab from the New York Post's YouTube page

[WATCH] A sh***y situation: Runner poops during marathon

8 May 2023 12:19 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about trending topics today like runners with 'no regrets', answering nature's call during a race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Parents gift their daughter a luxury car for her 21st birthday

8 May 2023 11:49 AM

Reaching this milestone age signifies independence and adulthood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

48% of students in Johannesburg screen positive for probable depression - study

8 May 2023 11:33 AM

Almost half of Johannesburg students in a new study screened positive for probable depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alessandroguerriero/123rf

[LISTEN] Are you getting the most out of your medical aid scheme?

8 May 2023 11:05 AM

Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick's Personal Finance Editor speaks about getting the most out of your medical aid scheme amidst high tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

8 May 2023 10:26 AM

From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

