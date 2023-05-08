[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
If you're a royalist, you know that Prince Charles III is an official king after his formal coronation proceedings on Saturday, 6 May.
As with any celebratory event, the formal proceedings formalised King Charles' role as the head of the Church of England and marked the transfer of his title and powers.
Then, the jol or as the English say, the coronation concert took place.
Part of the celebration included congratulations speeches from celebs.
But the one from Tom Cruise, AKA our favourite Maverick, took the cake.
Watch this moment below.
Tom Cruise with a short Video for #CharlesIII at his #Coronation. #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/IZYvmBffA8' Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) May 7, 2023
RELATED: **5 HIGHLIGHTS FROM KING CHARLES’ CORONATION CONCERT**
In the video, the Top Gun star said from inside the Maverick-esque airplane that King Charles would make the perfect wingman.
Of course, this is extra cute because it comes from an iconic on-screen pilot paying homage to King Charles' history as a fully trained Royal Air Force pilot - oh, yes, he was... and look how far he's come.
This was just one moment from the star-studded affair, which saw performances from Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more.
RELATED: CELEBS WHO REFUSED TO PERFORM AT KING CHARLES III'S CORONATION CONCERT
Here's to a another historic coronation for the British monarchy.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
Source : https://twitter.com/TCNews62/status/1655305453167865857
