[LISTEN] Blended family 101: Introduction, splits and everything in between





Clement Manyathela interviews Clinical Psychologist, Debbie Howes.

Dating in the 21st century is hard as it is

Dating as someone with kids is a whole different ballgame

How you react as the parent that's blending two families together influences how receptive your kids are to the idea

There's no doubt that dating is hard, and dating as someone with kids comes with its own challenges.

Naturally, there will be some hesitation about introducing your partner to your kids, and if applicable, for your kids to meet theirs.

What happens to the kids when a blended family splits?

'What if they don't like each other?' 'What if my children feel as though my partner's kids will replace them?'

These are all natural concerns, but for Howes, it all comes down to preparation.

Contrary to popular belief, keeping your kids in the loop will help them adjust to the situation and will let them know that you value their feelings and concerns.

Howes adds that letting your kids know the seriousness of the (potential) relationship helps to prevent setting up unrealistic expectations and avoid potential disappointment.

If you feel like it's getting serious...once you feel there could be a long-term commitment, then it's time to start preparing them [you and your partner's kids] by letting them meet each other. Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist

If you have introduced your kids to your partner and their kids, and things don't work between the two of you, the way in which you react as the parent influences how your child will react, says Howes.

She says that this could open up separation anxiety for both the parent and the child.

If you as the parent suffers from emotional problems relative to co-dependent patterns, where you're unable to function as an individual, your child will pick that up.

Instead, Howes suggests that this situation be used as a learning experience, whereby you teach your children how to find their own selves, instead of relying on external factors to determine their worth or how they view themselves.

The onus is on the parent to become emotionally balanced. Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist

The way the parent deals with separation will be a primary factor in teaching the children how to deal with that as well. Debbie Howes, Clinical Psychologist

Ultimately, each family is different and what may work for one may not work for the other.

You need to do what's best for your family.

