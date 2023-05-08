Life hack: How to keep your spaghetti mop white





Relebogile Mabotja chats to Your Favourite Housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapho about tips to keep your spaghetti mop whiter for longer.

Just about everyone has a spaghetti mop at home, but do you know how to properly clean It?

And no, put the bleach away.

Nhlapho shares a step-by-step process on how to care for your mop:

· After using the mop, make sure to rinse it out thoroughly using half a bucket of warm water and half a cup of vinegar daily (after every use).

· Don’t leave it laying upside down, leaning against a wall. Instead, hang up the mop in a way that allows it to air dry properly.

· For a deep clean, put the mop head into a plastic bag with half a cup of bicarbonate of soda (baking soda), half a cup of vinegar, tie the plastic and leave to soak for an hour. Soak in warm water thereafter.

She recommends that the warm water and vinegar rinse through be done after every use while a deep clean be done periodically.

Bleach is not a cleaner, it is a disinfector. Bicarbonate of soda and vinegar is a cleaner and disinfector. Mbali Nhlapho, Your Favourite Housekeeper

