FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
News of a new ‘car radio licence’ fee is doing the rounds on social media platforms causing consumers to scratch their heads at the surprising development.
The speculation and confusion is being caused by a statement on a SABC letterhead stating that the national broadcaster has decided to start charging a licence fee for car radios.
The statement goes on to suggest that the move has been made to generate revenue for the SABC, due to a decline in revenue derived from TV licences. The statement attributes the decline to the growing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix.
The statement in part reads: “Under the new section 69 of the telecommunications act of 1996, all South Africans who utilise motor vehicles with radios will be required to carry a car radio licence with them.”
The statement alleges the licence will cost R401 and will need to be renewed annually and that failure to produce the said licence will supposedly result in a R750 fine or 90 days imprisonment.
While at first glance the statement looks legitimate, there are some glaring errors that points to it being a hoax.
There are several grammatical errors in the statement, making it hard to believe that it could have been issued by a communications professional.
The SABC has also issued a statement via its Twitter account, distancing itself from the claims and labelled the statement as fake.
The SABC would like to alert the public of a fake media statement which is circulating on various social media platforms titled “INTRODUCTION OF RADIO LICENCES AS PART SABC’S DRIVE TO GENERATE REVENUE”. pic.twitter.com/MrFJ5Y3OMS' SABC (@SABCPortal) May 8, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : FAKE NEWS! No, you will not be required to pay a licence fee for your car radio
