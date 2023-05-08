Busisiwe Mkhwebane requests unlimited funds for Section 194 inquiry





John Maytham interviews Llewelyn Curlewis, Constitutional Law Attorney.

The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been postponed until next Monday (15 May 2023)

Despite an additional R4 million made available, Mkhwebane has been unable to brief a legal team

Mkhwebane recently requested unlimited funding for the Section 194 inquiry

Today (Monday), Mkhwebane appeared before the Section 194 inquiry committee.

The impeachment inquiry of the suspended Public Protector has been postponed until next Monday in order to give sufficient time for a legal team to be appointed.

Despite a further R4 million made available for her legal defence by the Office of the Public Protector, Mkhwebane finds it insufficient.

Mkhwebane has argued that the inadequate funds to defend herself before the committee was a breach of a court order, says Curlewis.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Curlewis says that the law states that everyone has the right to legal representation, and in cases where they cannot afford it, and the state has to pay, it must be done within reason.

He adds that R4 million should be more than enough to cover legal costs.

The greatest concern for Curlewis is that should Mkhwebane run out of money, we'll be back at square one.

At the end of the day we are talking about the fiscus here and indirectly tax-payers money. Llewelyn Curlewis, Constitutional Law Attorney

One would assume that the amount allocated should be reasonable to cover all the costs of this last witness, being herself. Llewelyn Curlewis, Constitutional Law Attorney

